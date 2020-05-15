Northern Light Health officials say they are expanding testing

Doctor James Jarvis says there are currently nine patients within the Northern Light system with COVID-19.

One patient is being cared for at EMMC, three are with home care and hospice, and five are at Mercy Hospital in Portland.

Since mid-March, Northern Light has cared for 157 individuals with coronavirus.

They have also performed more than 6,600 tests for the virus with almost 200 coming back positive.

Doctor Jarvis says they have increased their testing capacity at Northern Light labs.

He says more patients will be able to receive testing, particularly those undergoing time-sensitive procedures.

This is in addition to the patients they are already testing.

Dr. Jarvis says, "In the coming weeks as both the state lab and Northern Light lab increase their capabilities, we may be able to expand that testing out to test those individuals who before as outpatients have not been tested, particularly those over the age of 60 and those with chronic medical conditions. And at some point, we hope to be able to test any individual who is exhibiting signs of COVID-19."

He says these testing numbers are important to get an accurate picture of the spread of coronavirus in our communities.