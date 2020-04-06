Northern Light Health officials say mood at hospital is concerned

Hospital officials with Northern Light Heath say they've been taking every precaution they can to protect healthcare workers.

Doctor James Jarvis says they feel the amount of personal protective equipment on hand is enough to carry them through the pandemic.

Staff of all titles at the hospital are being issued medical grade masks.

He says they have changed certain policies to protect their staff as well as extend their supply of PPE.

But they continue to monitor their supply daily.

Doctor Jarvis says the staff is duty-driven but healthcare workers are worried, just like many others.

Doctor Jarvis says, "The mood at the medical center is concern. There are definitely people who are scared as we hear about what is happening in cities like New York or Seattle where they have had high numbers of cases and healthcare workers are not only being infected with the virus but becoming extremely ill and even tragically die. So, those are certainly upsetting and concerning things. However, I think the mood overall is we are here to serve and we will continue to do so."

Doctor Jarvis says Northern Light is offering supportive services for their staff to help them cope with their fears.

They are asking the community to help them by donating cloth headbands to help keep front line caregivers comfortable while wearing masks.

For more information on those and how you can help you can visit their website northernlighthealth.org.