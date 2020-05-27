Northern Light Health officials plan to expand COVID-19 testing capacity

Northern Light Health has 15 positive coronavirus cases throughout their healthcare system right now.

Dr. James Jarvis says one person is being cared for at Eastern Maine Medical Center.

Ten are at Mercy Hospital in Portland while four are being provided home care.

Jarvis says the Northern Light Lab has performed 8,301 tests,

Of those, 223 were positive.

Northern Light is planning to expand their testing capability in the near future.

"We hope that by the middle of June, we will have acquired another analyzer and that will be a high-capacity analyzer and that will allow us to test more individuals including all individuals who are symptomatic and those who are admitted to the hospital even if they do not have symptoms of COVID 19," said Dr. Jarvis.

Jarvis says they continue to be judicious in their use of testing to ensure that supplies are there for the most vulnerable if a surge in cases occurs.