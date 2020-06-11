Northern Light Health offering virtual childbirth classes

Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center has always offered childbirth education classes to help build confidence and educate expecting parents.

Because of COVID-19, these classes are now being offered virtually.

The classes cover pregnancy, labor, newborn care, and breastfeeding.

They are interactive and feature videos and activities that can be done at home.

Parents can also speak with a childbirth educator over zoom.

Jennifer Wickett said, “Those patients that come in that have no idea what is going to happen to them or what to expect, they have a really hard time. As would anyone. So, when a woman comes in and she is a little educated about options, what to expect, it’s a much better experience for them.”

To learn more about the classes or to sign up, visit northernlighthealth.org/child birth.