Northern Light Health gives update on COVID-19 testing

Dr. James Jarvis with Northern Light Health says they have completed 3 thousand-81 COVID-19 tests at the Northern Light Lab.

90 of those tests were positive.

As of Friday morning, they are currently treating 9 patents who have tested positive across the Northern Light facilities.

Dr. Jarvis is strongly encouraging people to wear some sort of fabric face covering if you go out in public.

This also includes people who go to any healthcare facilities.

Dr. James Jarvis says, “That could be a homemade mask, a scarf, or some other material to protect other individuals from you while you are wearing that mask and so that is important for you.”

For people who want to know if they are eligible to be tested for COVID-19, you can call the hotline at 1-844-489-1822.

That line is open to talk to a healthcare professional from 8 AM to 6 PM everyday.