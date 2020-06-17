Northern Light Health gives COVID-19 update

Northern Light Health is taking care of nine individuals with COVID-19

Six are recovering at home, three are at Mercy Hospital in Portland.

According to Dr. James Jarvis, the Northern Light Lab has performed over 14-and-a-half thousand tests overall.

347 have come back positive.

Northern Light has expanded its testing to include any individual who is symptomatic for COVID-19

But requires those wanting a test to call the hotline they've set up.

That number is on the Northern Light website.

Jarvis also gave a few tips for those suffering from mask fatigue, advising folks to change masks or simply find time to go outside where the mask doesn’t need to be worn.

“Study after study has shown that the precautions we took in the state of Maine," said Jarvis. "Particularly with closing down certain parts of our business, mandating social distancing, and face coverings while out in public places, actually not only stemmed the spread of this disease, but saved lives."

Northern Light officials also say they are working closely with businesses to address safety concerns as they reopen. ​