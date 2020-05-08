Northern Light Health officials discuss what more testing will mean for its hospitals

Dr. James Jarvis of Northern Light Health talked about a number of COVID-19 related issues at a virtual press conference Friday afternoon.

Jarvis said Northern Light currently has nine cases that they are actively caring for across the state- six at EMMC and three at Mercy in Portland, while 10 possible cases are under investigation.

Northern Light will ultimately need to do testing of asymptomatic individuals who have planned procedures or operations.

The announcement of increased testing will help them do that, while giving the state a clearer picture of how the virus is spreading across our communities.

“We’d like to get to a point where we can test more individuals who are being admitted to the hospital, who may not be suspected of COVID-19. So that's where we will probably see over the next couple of weeks, and increase in those categories of individuals that we’re testing.

Jarvis also dispelled rumors that anti-hypertensive or high blood pressure medications make COVID-19 symptoms more dramatic.