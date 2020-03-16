Northern Light Health announces new measures to safeguard staff and patient safety

Northern Light Health has announced new measures to help slow the spread of Coronavirus.

Effective immediately, they are significantly reducing elective procedures, office visits, and diagnostic testing.

You are encouraged to limit in-person visits and instead communicate with current patients by video call.

As for testing for COVID-19, they are only testing those who are exhibiting symptoms.

If you need to visit the hospital for a non-emergency reason, they ask you call ahead.

James Jarvis, MD, is the Incident Command Medical Specialist for Northern Light Health.

"If our staff and our doctors and nurses get sick, then they're not there for you when you are, and so part of the reason we're doing the visitation policy changes and changing our policy around procedures and office visits is to try and protect our workforce as well as the community."

Testing locations outside of primary facilities have begun to open across the state.

Northern Light Health officials say more are scheduled to open this week.