Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center welcomes new president

Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center has a new president.

Rand O'Leary was chosen for the position following a national search.

O'Leary has more than 20 years at the helm of healthcare operations.

Before coming to Bangor, he served as chief executive for Peace Health Oregon Network.

O'Leary has been on the job for only two weeks, but he's had time to meet with some of the staff.

He says many have been disappointed with recent scorecards the hospital has received.

However, he believes staff is doing good work, and he hopes to focus on patient quality and safety.

"The physicians we have here have some of the best training in the country. The services that we're offering here rival any of those in the bigger cities that you might find. The strategic plan of the organization really drew me in. We've got a great plan. We're on a great journey here, and I just really wanted to be a part of it,” said O’Leary.

O'Leary replaces Donna Russell-Cook who stepped down earlier this year.

He will also serve as a senior vice president for the hospital's parent company, Northern Light Health.