Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center Auxiliary annual Winter Beach Ball

Kelly Syphers from Key Bank and Stephanie Oiler from Auxiliary were our guests in studio on Tuesday morning as we look ahead to the annual Winter Beach Ball.

The event is put on by Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center Auxiliary. It will take place at the Anah Shrine, 1404 Broadway in Bangor.

The popular disco band, Motor Booty Affair, will be back to entertain the crowd. A cash bar, refreshments, 50/50 raffle, and chance and silent auctions will add to the fun. Beach and disco attire are encouraged.

Proceeds will go towards the Auxiliary's five-year pledge to the Remarkable Begins With You campaign, benefiting the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center.

Tickets are $35/person, $325/table of 8 (tables are limited). Sponsorships are available.

For tickets and more information visit www.emmcauxiliary.org, or call 207.973.5055.