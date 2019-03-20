Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center participates in Children's Hospitals Week

Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center and Children's Miracle Network are teaming up this week to shine a light on the importance of high quality care for Maine kids.

Together they're participating in Children's Hospitals Week.

The week-long celebration recognizes everyone who supports children's healthcare provided by the hospital and eight other Northern Light hospitals.

Last year, more than 500-thousand dollars was raised for CMN thanks to the generosity of those who donated to the cause.

"It takes such a specialized group of providers and nurses and supportive staff to care for sick children and sick newborns. It takes a lot of support from the community and the philanthropic endeavors really make the difference as far as allowing the right people and the right place to care for the right patient," said Neonatologist at NLEMMC, Jay Hagerty.

There are several ways you can get involved with Children's Hospitals Week.

You can show your support by wearing a bandage of your choice, taking a photo, and sharing it with the #Children'sHospitalsWeek.

For more information, visit Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center CMN Hospitals on Facebook.