Northern Light EMMC Auxiliary to host annual Kitchen Tour

You’re invited to a Kitchen Tour Saturday.

Northern Light EMMC Auxiliary is hosting it.

Six kitchens are featured: Four in Bangor, one in Orono, and this one in Veazie.

Proceeds from the tour benefit the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Northern Light EMMC.

This is the first year Ashley Robertson has been part of the tour.

She has some advice for anyone looking to make some changes in the kitchen.

"Anybody who is getting ready to do a kitchen remodel, the best thing I can tell them is to take their time and to really think about what it is that they want before they start,” said Robertson. “Once you've started, you can't go back. And, once you put the money into it, you don't want to be redoing it soon after that."

Tickets for the tour are $30, on sale online at www.northernlighthealth.org/kitchen.

They can be purchased with cash or check at these locations: Anthony John’s Day Spa, Chapel Hill Floral, Northern Light EMMC Auxiliary Gift Shop, Northern Light Pharmacy-Westgate, Not So Empty Nest, Patrick’s Fine Gifts, and Rebecca’s Gift Shop.

The tour runs from 12-4 pm on Saturday.

