Northern Light Acadia staffer's 3D printer providing some mask irritation relief

Health care professionals wearing surgical masks for hours at a time while battling the COVID-19 pandemic are having problems with discomfort caused by the elastics around their ears all day.

A Northern Light Acadia Hospital staffer has come up with a solution.

Alex Shelley is a UMaine engineering major who works part-time at Acadia, and he’s using his 3d printer to make plastic bands that those elastics can hook onto behind the head- instead of the ears.

They’re easy to make, easy disinfect, and are getting great reviews from the hospital staff.

“I’m happy that it's helping people, for sure,” said Shelley. “My 3D printer, I wasn’t using it at the time. I had no practical uses for it. So as soon as my brother actually sent me the link to these, I was on it like that.”

A boy scout in Canada actually came up with the design.

Shelley says he prints four at a time, in about an hour and a half.