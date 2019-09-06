Northern Light Acadia Hospital providing cares packages for teens

Northern Light Acadia Hosptial in Bangor is preparing to send five hundred cares packages to schools and health facilities all over the state.

They contain pamphlets, videos, and information guides on how to recognize when a teen may be struggling with mental illness and feeling unsafe.

The hospital will be reaching out to facilities and schools in the coming months to distribute the packages so they can be checked out by parents and students.

The hope is to educate people and help reduce teen suicide in the state.

"We want the local folks to implement our curriculum to train their own teams to really bring awareness to youth mental health, teach their staff how to look for signs and symptoms of depression or when kids may be feeling unsafe or suicidal and be able to intervene in the moment."

The packages will be given out free of charge to school districts and health organizations in the state.