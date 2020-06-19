Northern Light Acadia Hospital offering resources for LGBTQ youth

With June being Pride Month, Northern Light Acadia Hospital is reminding folks about a video highlighting the struggles of LGBTQ youth.

The Acadia Child Adolescence Resource Educational Series has launched two years ago.

It focuses on youth suicide prevention.

The LGBTQ video shows how to support the needs of these kids.

Chris McLaughlin, Associate Vice President Northern Light Acadia Hospital, said, “We want this video to highlight how families of educators can be an ally, how they can support kids who are questioning these pieces of themselves and that there is hope for the future for these kids.”

​All of the videos are available on the website at northernlighthealth.org/LGBTQ.