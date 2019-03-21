Northern Forest Center reaches goal, continues work in Millinocket

Last summer, we introduced you to a non-profit that focuses on buidling economic opportunity and helping communities provide affordable housing.

For the past two years, the Northern Forest Center has been doing just that in Millinocket.

Phase one of their project is nearing completion, and they're now looking to the future.

"Since we started this, there are other people who are purchasing homes and are doing renovation work on them, and that is wonderful because it helps everybody," said Project Manager for the Northern Forest Center, Ailish Keating.

Ailish Keating has been a part of this housing initiative in Millinocket since it began two years ago.

Back then, the Northern Forest Center launched a fund that has created quality homes for people while putting money back into the community.

This past week, the Center announced they reached their initial goal of one million dollars in investments.

The Center has renovated five homes in Millinocket, and they're currently on their sixth.

"It's a big project for us and one that we feel will have a real significant visual impact right in the downtown area," said Center President Rob Riley.

"We originally defined a geographic area between the hospital and the elementary school, between the mill site, and the library as our zone. In that, we were going to purchase homes and just make them available for rent, but then we decided that there was a number of homes that needed significant renovation that would be deterred from most people to purchase them," explained Keating.

Renovations for this property on Katahdin Avenue began earlier this winter.

The plan is to reconfigure the building from five apartments to three.

A local contractor is heading up the reconstruction, and they expect work to be complete by August.

Housing is just one of the pieces of the Center's strategy to promote economic growth. They say the next phase of their plan is to focus on commercial development in the downtown.

"As we know there's a real need to improve the physical buildings on that Commercial Street, and we're looking for business partners to help make sure that whatever project we undertake is a success," said Riley.

"We're hoping that we'll have some entrepreneurs come to town with some good, solid business ideas and helping some of those people get their projects off the ground, perhaps by helping them find a building or invest in a building or help with some of that work to get them off the ground," said Keating.

The Northern Forest Center does welcome inquiries from those who would like to support the work they're doing in Millinocket.

For more information visit: https://northernforest.org/.