Northeast Harbor businesses getting a boost from summer residents

Retail, restaurant, and tourism-driven businesses in the Town of Mount Desert are getting a boost from Summer residents.

The town’s Summer Residents Association is raising funds to make grants available to help businesses in Northeast Harbor who are fighting to keep their doors open for the summer during the coronavirus pandemic

Businesses who would like to apply have until May 8th.

The Summer Residents association hopes to raise five-hundred thousand dollars, and be distributing funds as early as mid-May.

“The folks in the Summer community are deeply appreciative of everything the year-round community does to keep Northeast harbor and the town of Mount desert running," said John Boynton, Board Member for the Summer Residents Association. "We want to be sure that we’re doing our part in helping them move through COVID successfully, and reemerge on the other side as strong- or stronger- than they were before.”

For more information on the Summer Residents Association’s Grant program, or to apply, visit sratmd.org