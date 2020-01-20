North end of Front St. in Augusta closed due to potential of flooding

Part of the riverfront in downtown Augusta was closed Mnoday due to fear of flooding. While the area did not flood, it reached a level close to overflow.

This time of year has produced some bad flooding and ice jams over the years on the Kennebec River.

Safety precautions are in place to make sure Augusta doesn't get the worst of it.

Augusta Police Chief Jared Mills got a call Sunday evening from Kennebec County Emergency Management alerting him to ice jams in the river.

"They had detected some jams if you will in the Kennebec River in our area and the Hallowell area that could cause some potential flooding," said Mills. "As you can see from the large chunks of ice, we obviously have to take that very seriously."

They shut down the north end of Front Street in case it flooded.

"With the large ice and the build ups that we have down here, that can cause some significant damage to vehicles and anything in its way," said Mills. "So, we're erring on the side of caution. We'll have it shut down until the the river relaxes and goes back down to a normal level."

Chief Mills says he's seen the damage these ice jams can cause, so they want to keep safety as the top priority.

As for when Front Street will be fully open again, he says there's multiple factors including weather.

"It's the unpredictability of when you interject ice in this situation," said Mills. "With water, it's a little bit easier to predict without the jam. In the springtime with the floods, we have a little bit better of a time frame, but with this, it's kind of like we have to wait for the jams to subside and the river to relax if you will."