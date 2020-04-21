North Monmouth community steps in to help neighbor affected by fire

A community is lending a hand after a devastating fire tore through a North Monmouth farm.

A little over a week ago, a fire at Cider Hollow Farm burned a barn to the ground.

The flames killed more than 20 animals including alpacas, horses and more.

What's worse is trying to rebuild during a pandemic.

But the community has stepped in.

As of Tuesday roughly $4,000 has been donated online to help rebuild the barn.

Area businesses have chipped in, donating grain and other supplies.

On the Cider Hollow Farm Facebook page, owner Teri Sherretts says her community and their support has been a true blessing.

To help you can visit this link:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/the-sherrets-and-cider-hollow-farm