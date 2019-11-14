North Florida Rescue pet of the week

If you would like to make an appointment to see Brielle, please submit an application and once approved, our fosters would be happy to accommodate you.

To get started:

1. Fill out an adoption application. Once we receive the application, a representative will be in touch.

2. Pass applicable checks (vet, landlord and home visit)

3. Set up a meet and greet!

4. ADOPT!

The adoption fee includes your dog/cat to be up to date on vaccines, dewormed, microchipped, spayed/neutered and current on monthly flea/tick/HW preventatives. The adoption fee also includes transport costs.

Dogs

7 years and under $425

Over 7 years $350

Kittens/Cats

Under 6 months $195

6 months to a year $145

Over a year $75

Call 207-838-4170 or visit https://nfrmaine.org