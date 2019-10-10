North Florida Rescue pet of the week

North Florida Animal Rescue is a group of dedicated volunteers that help rescue animals from high kill shelters in the Panhandle area of northwestern Florida. The volunteers help network, transport, foster, and take the animals for needed vet services and anything else needed to save the urgent animals.

If you would like to make an appointment to see Candy in foster care, please submit an application and once approved, our fosters would be happy to accommodate you.

To get started:

1. Fill out an adoption application. Once we receive the application, a representative will be in touch.

2. Pass applicable checks (vet, landlord and home visit)

3. Set up a meet and greet!

4. ADOPT!

The adoption fee includes your dog or cat to be up to date on vaccines, dewormed, micro-chipped, spayed/neutered and current on monthly flea/tick/hart worm preventatives. The adoption fee also includes transport costs.

Dogs

7 years and under $425

Over 7 years $350

Kittens/Cats

Under 6 months $195

6 months to a year $145

Over a year $75

You can get in contact with North Florida Rescue by calling 207-838-4170 or visit https://nfrmaine.org/

