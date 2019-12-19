North Florida Rescue

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - To get started:
1. Fill out an adoption application. Once they receive the application, a representative will be in touch.
2. Pass applicable checks (vet, landlord and home visit)
3. Set up a meet and greet!
4. ADOPT!
The adoption fee includes your dog/cat to be up to date on vaccines, dewormed, microchipped, spayed/neutered and current on monthly flea/tick/HW preventatives. The adoption fee also includes transport costs.
Dogs
7 years and under - $425
Over 7 years - $350
Kittens/Cats
Under 6 months - $195
6 months to a year - $145
Over a year - $75
Call 207-838-4170 or visit https://nfrmaine.org