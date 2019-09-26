North Florida Rescue

North Florida Animal Rescue is a group of dedicated volunteers that help rescue animals from local high kill shelters in the Panhandle area of NW Florida. The volunteers help network, transport, foster, and take the animals for needed vet services and anything else needed to save the urgent animals. They help with the dogs and cats when they have no other place to go.

Today we have Isabel who is now available for adoption.

The adoption fee includes your dog/cat to be up to date on vaccines, dewormed, microchipped, spayed/neutered and current on monthly flea/tick/HW preventatives. The adoption fee also includes transport costs.

Dogs

7 years and under $425

Over 7 years $350

Kittens/Cats

Under 6 months $195

6 months to a year $145

Over a year $75.

