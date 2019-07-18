North Florida Rescue

Whitney Sinclair reintroduced our TV5 Morning News audience to Cecelia, a 3 month old Boxer Mix who is still up for adoption through North Florida Animal Rescue.

If you are interested in adopting Cecelia you should visit Spencer's Ice Cream in Bradley on Saturday.

"We will have the dogs there for meet and greet so you should get your application in so when you show up you are first in line, and you could take them home with you," said Sinclair.

For more information you can visit nfrmaine.org

