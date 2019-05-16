Kyla Harrison, a foster parent of the North Florida Animal Rescue was a guest during our TV5 Morning News on Thursday, but it was her companion, Betty, that was under the spotlight.

The nine month old Lab Hound Mix is now up for adoption and Harrison highlighted all the qualities that would make her a great addition for the family.

"She is a little shy to new situations, but she is very friendly. She was fine at my house, a little shy when she got there, but soon she was up and down the hall," said Harrison.

There are other NFR pets now up for adoption.

The adoption fee includes your dog/cat to be up to date on vaccines, dewormed, microchipped, spayed/neutered and current on monthly flea/tick/HW preventatives. The adoption fee also includes transport costs.

Dogs

7 years and under $425

Over 7 years $350

Kittens/Cats

Under 6 months $195

6 months to a year $145

Over a year $75

For more information visit nfrmaine.org.