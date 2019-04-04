BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The adorable three month old pup, Peggie from the North Florida Animal Rescue is now available for adoption.
Her foster parent, Whitney Sinclair spoke about all the things that will make this one a keeper during our Pet Of The Week segment on Thursday's edition of our TV5 Morning News.
Posted: Thu 8:55 AM, Apr 04, 2019
