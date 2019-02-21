BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Rootbeer, a seven year old dog of the North Florida Animal Rescue was the attraction during our TV5 Morning News on Thursday.
Caitlin Jaird of NFR spoke to Wayne Harvey about all the attributes which make this dog a real keeper.
More information can be found on their website at nfrmaine.org.
North Florida Animal Rescue
