North Anson chainsaw artist works on sculpture at Stephen and Tabitha King's home

If you passed by Stephen and Tabitha King's home on West Broadway in Bangor, you may have noticed something new in their yard.

North Anson chainsaw artist, Josh Landry, is the creator behind this piece of work.

He can't give all the details away because everyone involved wants it to be a surprise.

But in just a week, he's carved some ravens, an owl, a tree frog, and a bookshelf into this ash tree.

Josh said Stephen and Tabitha were sad when they had to cut it down a couple of years ago. However, they always saw potential in it and now Josh gets to be part of it making this tree into a masterpiece.

Chainsaw Artist, Josh Landry said, "I stood back the other day and I was looking at the carving and this iconic house and I'm like this is pretty amazing. Years ago, I told my wife, wow! That would be cool to do a carving at Stephen King's house. It definitely is a huge honor and that's why I'm putting 110% into it like every carving."

He said Tabitha King helped him worked on the design.

Josh still has a lot of work to do. He explained he has to detail animals' eyes and fur as well as carve pages into books. He said it'll take another couple of weeks before it's done. This isn't the first piece Josh has worked on. He's been doing this for more than 15 years now.