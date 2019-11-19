Norridgewock man charged in connection with hit and run crash

Fairfield police have charged a Norridgewock man who called them to say he thought he might have caused a hit and run last month.

The Morning Sentinel reports 31-year-old Matthew Russell faces charges of driving to endanger, aggravated assault, and failure to stop at a personal injury crash.

Police believe he struck a bicyclist on Norridgewock Road, then took off.

34-year-old Jason Annis of Fairfield was riding his bike in the breakdown lane, and was found by a passerby minutes after the crash.

He was seriously injured.