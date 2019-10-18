Nor'easter causes cruise ship to drop anchor in Searsport Harbor

Thursday's Nor'easter created havoc in many towns across the state, especially those on the coast.

Rough conditions at sea caused a cruise ship to drop anchor in Searsport Harbor.

Searsport Town Manager James Gillway says he woke up Thursday morning to find a lot of bright lights in the harbor where normally it would be completely dark.

He says as the fog lifted, he could see a large vessel.

It turned out to be a cruise ship owned by Oceania Riviera.

The ship was in Bar Harbor Wednesday but disembarked early due to the impending storm.

Gillway says he was glad the passengers were able to stay safe in his town.

He hopes Searsport can be a future hub for cruise ships.