Nordic Trail Festival gets people racing

People from all over New England were off to the races at the Nordic Trail Festival in Presque Isle.

It was a gorgeous day for the kids and the adults to gather and have friendly competition by bike or foot.

One of the bike race winners was eleven years old was Raheia Schall from Vermont.

She says she was excited to participate for a 5th year!

"The Trail fest is a special weekend,” says Mike Chasse, the event Dir. “We have this wonderful facility here and it's just a time when we can all come together from all over New England and Presque Isle residence and celebrate being outdoors, running, hiking, biking."

All sorts of activities were planned with barbeques, camping and other festivities that started on Friday.

All of the kids were given ice cream and trophies to encourage them to enjoy the outdoors and on the trails.

