Nordic Aquafarms waiting for permits for Belfast facility

The developers of a planned salmon farm in Belfast say they’re awaiting permits from the state to move ahead with the project.

Nordic Aquafarms, which is based in Norway, wants to build the farm to produce tens of millions of pounds of salmon per year.

The Maine Board of Environmental Protection held deliberations about permits the facility needs on Wednesday.

Nordic president Erik Heim said the path to approval has been “a long journey,” but the end is now in sight.

The project has faced some local opposition from residents who feel it is too large or could have environmental consequences.