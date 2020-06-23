Noose found in Bubba Wallace’s garage was there since 2019, feds say

Federal authorities say a noose found hanging in Bubba Wallace’s garage at Talladega Superspeedway over the weekend had been there since 2019.

No federal charges will be filed.

“The FBI learned that garage number 4, where the noose was found, was assigned to Bubba Wallace last week,” a joint statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office and FBI said. “The investigation also revealed evidence, including authentic video confirmed by NASCAR, that the noose found in garage number 4 was in that garage as early as October 2019.”

A crew member for Richard Petty Motorsports discovered the noose Sunday at the Alabama race track. NASCAR was alerted and contacted the FBI, which sent 15 agents to the track to investigate. They determined no federal crime was committed.

The Wood Brothers Racing team said one of its employees informed the team he recalled “seeing a tied handle in the garage pull down rope from last fall,” when NASCAR raced at Talladega in October. The team said it immediately alerted NASCAR and assisted the investigation.

“The decision not to pursue federal charges is proper after reviewing all available facts and all applicable federal laws,” the statement said. “We offer our thanks to NASCAR, Mr. Wallace, and everyone who cooperated with this investigation.”

