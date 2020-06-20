Noose found hanging from power lines in Deer Isle

A noose has been found dangling from power lines on Deer Isle according to Maine Public Safety Spokesman Steve McCausland.

The investigation began Friday night and continued Saturday.

Several people in the area have shared pictures and posts addressing the incident.

According to Justin Kyle Betts who is a resident of Blue Hill and took the picture it is a very tense time in the community.

He says there was also a white lives matter sign just down the road from the noose.

The noose has since been taken down.

This was done sometime overnight following Juneteenth, which celebrates the emancipation of those who had been enslaved in the United States.