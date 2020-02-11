Nonprofits gather at capitol to stress importance of industry to lawmakers

A dozen different non-profit organizations filled the Hall of Flags in the state's capitol today to highlight their critical work.

The Maine Association of Nonprofits held the event to speak with law makers and the public about the importance of their industry.

They say most Mainers don't fully realize how much nonprofits impact the state.

"A lot of people don't know the full range and breadth and depth of the non-profit sector. We know through data that 1 in 6 workers in Maine works for a non-profit. We know that the whole sector brings $11 billion dollars to the economy," said Jennifer Hutchins, Executive Director of Maine Association for Nonprofits.

For more information on the nonprofit industry, you can visit nonprofitmaine.org.