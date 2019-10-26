Non-profit offers help to those in domestic violence situations

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

On Friday we sat down with Pam Morin, Executive Director of the Family Violence Project.

She says domestic violence is something that is in all of our communities but, sometimes a tragedy will bring it to the forefront.

However, their mission is to put an end to all domestic violence.

"There are some times when it's really evident but most of the time it's not something that we talk about. It's a systematic way of controlling someone else's behavior. So, it's not always an easy thing to spot,” said Morin.

For help with a domestic violence situation, you can always reach someone by calling their toll free hotline at 1-877-890-7788.