Nominations being accepted for Legendary Maine Guide Award

The Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is accepting nominations for its 2020 Legendary Maine Guide Award.

The award is given to a retired member of the Warden Service who has displayed exceptional expertise in the areas of conservation law enforcement and continues to serve the community.

Criteria for this prestigious award is as follows:

• Must meet 20 year anniversary as a Registered Maine Guide. Active guide for 10 years

• Passes a criminal background check. Law abiding citizen with no arrests for committing a crime related to: Human injury, gun laws or major hunting or fishing violations for 20 years.

• Volunteer community service. Providing education about safety and survival in the Maine woods. Introducing and educating youth about the importance of the ecosystem found in the State of Maine.

• Active on boards or committees that enhances and promotes the importance of Maine's outdoor resources, ie: youth programs, scout leader, conservation education, safety instructor, search and rescue volunteer, active in Fish and Game club(s), guide license examiner, etc.

This award will be presented to the recipient at the annual Maine Professional Guides Association banquet.

Click here to go to the nomination form: https://www.maine.gov/ifw/docs/LegendaryGuideAwardForm.pdf

