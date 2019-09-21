Nolan's HERO Foundation raises money, awareness about brain aneurysms

September is National Brain Aneurysm Awareness Month.

It's estimated that up to 1 in 50 people in the country will develop a brain aneurysm during their lifetime.

A foundation in Pittsfield is helping raise awareness.

"He was very athletic, musical, and artistic. He was a pretty smart kid,” explained Ray Berthelette, Founder of Nolan’s H.E.R.O. Foundation.

Nolan Berthelette was a hero to many.

"He always took time to be there for other people and help other people,” explained Berthelette. “When other kids were getting teased or something, he was there to pick them up."

Nolan was just 14-years-old when his life was cut short due to a brain aneurysm.

At the time his family had no idea about the signs or symptoms.

"It was just something that we thought was unheard of and it was with someone who was elderly but since this has happened, we've learned it can happen at any age,” said Berthelette.

Over the past six years, Ray and his wife, Amy have made it their mission to carry on Nolan's legacy.

They started Nolan's H.E.R.O. Foundation which helps raise awareness of brain aneurysms.

Their hope is that others will know what signs to look for. That's why they've started events like an annual 5K run and walk.

"It's just about education,” said Berthelette. “So, the more you see it, the more you start thinking about it."

Every year, dozens of people from the Pittsfield community and beyond join them at the event.

Including, Heidi and Dave McCausland of the Maine Brain Aneurysm Awareness Committee.

Every year they host their own walk in southern Maine.

After Nolan passed away, the Berthelette's joined them in Portland for an event that drew in more than 600 people, a good portion of those were from the greater Pittsfield community.

"All 169 from Pittsfield all had their orange shirts on and we're supporting Nolan,” explained Dave McCausland. “So, we felt it was very important that we come up and support this event."

Heidi is a brain aneurysm survivor. She spends her days dedicated to offering education and encouragement to those who have been affected by brain aneurysms.

However, her ultimate goal is save lives and she believes that starts with early detection.

"If you know the symptoms and you listen to your own body, there are treatments out there that can save your life,” said McCausland.“And even if you're diagnosed with an aneurysm, that doesn't mean it could rupture but there is hope out there."

To learn more about Nolan's story and how you can help carry on his legacy visit: http://nolansherofoundation.org/.

To learn more about the Maine Brain Aneurysm Support Group visit: http://kat-walk.org/.