Nokomis students share message about underage drinking with orange stickers

Members of the Nokomis Regional High School Key Club want to make sure customers at Bud's Shop and Save in Pittsfield really see a message they're sharing.

"Stop people from buying for underage kids and partying," said Cade Kreider, a senior at Nokomis.

Every year students partner with local law enforcement and members of the Drug Free Communities Project at Northern Light Sebasticook Valley Hospital for their "sticker shock" program.

"Kids always come, do a good job, have a good attitude, and I think it makes a good impact," said Chris Petersen, store manager.

They put an orange sticker on all of the packs of alcohol to remind people how important it is.

"I think that because kids are putting an interest to it on how the laws should be followed, it's more impactful for an adult because they're going to think,'oh, wow. If they're going to care maybe we should, too,'" said Jordan Boyd, a junior.

A reminder that's hard to miss for those buying and selling alcohol.

"It reminds the cashiers to card anyone under the age of 40 that are purchasing alcohol beverages, and it lists the consequences of that," said Jessica Ouellette, Northern Light Sebasticook Valley Hospital.

They hope the stickers will still be seen after the alcohol has been sold especially if it's around underage people.

The students hope this message really sticks.

"Hopefully underage people will stop drinking as much, and people won't be getting in trouble for underage people. Who knows how much it will actually help, but hopefully it will help a lot," said Peck.

"It feels really great to be a part of your community, give people a nice little reminder not to do anything bad, you know, just kind of like that wakeup call, and at the end of the day, it feels really good to know you may have made an impact on someone to make the right choice," said Zoe Lawler, a sophomore.

The students went to other locations including Moose Lake Market in Hartland.

The stickers also remind folks the consequences of supplying alcohol to minors.

It could be a $2,000 fine or up to a year in jail.