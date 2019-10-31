Nokomis student arrested after other students found threat on bathroom wall

A Nokomis Regional High School student has been arrested after students reported to school staff they found a threat written on a bathroom wall.

According to the Newport Police Chief, the threat indicated there would be a school shooting tomorrow, November 1st.

The school was placed into lockdown briefly, and students were dismissed at 12:30 p.m.

The 14-year-old boy is facing charges.

Police and school officials say they have complete confidence there is no threat to students, and classes will be held on a normal schedule Friday.