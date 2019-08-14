Nokomis Middle/High School nearing completion

The new Nokomis Middle and High School in Newport is nearing completion.

Students from Somerset and Sebasticook Valley Middle Schools will start the year at the new facility on August 26th.

High school students will begin the year in the old building and move over after Thanksgiving break.

Superintendent Mike Hammer says construction crews are working hard to get everything ready for the students.

"Nervous excitement trying to finish up the loose ends; fire alarm testing, getting a certificate of occupancy. But it's a tremendous amount of excitement to have this go in. Beautiful building."

Students will receive an orientation on the new building in the coming weeks.

The superintendent urges patience as construction continues on the grounds.