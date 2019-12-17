'Nobody is Above the Law:' Maine demonstrators participate in nationwide rally

Demanding lawmakers impeach President Donald Trump.

That’s why more than 100 Mainers who say they want the President impeached gathered at Pierce Memorial Park in Bangor Tuesday night.

What’s being called the "Nobody is Above the Law Rally" happened all around the country on Tuesday.

It comes just a day before the U.S. House is expected to vote on the impeachment articles.

Demonstrators we talked with say they want answers and to know the truth.

Linda Mosley, demonstrator, said, “It is heartbreaking to me that we have a President who does not follow the laws. He succumbs to bribery and uses bribery with nations across the ocean to impact our votes.”

Melissa Berky, demonstrator, explained, “We need to restore democracy. We need to restore our dignity to our country. We need a government that works for the people.”

Demonstrators told TV5 they're calling for Maine's Congressional leaders to side with them.