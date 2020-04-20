No timetable on when Jay paper mill will reopen

Officials at the Pixelle Paper Mill in Jay say last week's explosion caused signficiant damage, and the mill will be unable to produce pulp for a quote- significant period.

200 workers were on site last Wednesday when the pulp digester ruptured. No injuries were reported.

A statement from Pixelle Specialty Solutions says they are not in a position to estimate the exact timing of restarting any part of the mill.

500 people are employed there.

The mill is looking at options to resume paper machine operations since they were not damaged in the explosion.

The investigation into an exact cause continues.