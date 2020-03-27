Can't sing or cook? Quarantine Socks 4 Sanity is here for you

With more and more time on our hands perhaps you are looking for something fun you can do from home.

All you need is Facebook, a camera on your phone and feet.

It's a Facebook group called Quarantine Socks 4 Sanity.

It's just people taking pictures of their feet and posting for others to see.

Tim Baude created the page a few days ago - and started it looking for crazy socks..

It's quickly grown with people joining from as far away as Australia ... and members getting creative with their posts...

"Any socks, slippers," said Baude of the page's growth. "We've had some people with bare feet that are down in Florida, but said we don't need socks right now. It's just about going on and having some fun, showing your support and doing something out of the ordinary as we move forward. Do you know what I tell everybody - you don't need all that stuff - we welcome everybody with open arms, just from 6 feet back."

If you are interested in joining in - here is a link to the page.

facebook.com/groups/682959369198038/

