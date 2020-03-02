No ruling on blood test obtained from New Jersey man after a deadly crash in Acadia

It will be weeks before a New Jersey man charged in a deadly car crash in Acadia National Park finds out if his blood alcohol test will be tossed out.

28-year-old Praneeth Manuboluwas in federal court in Bangor Monday.

Monubolu was driving last August when he crashed on the Park Loop Road, killing his three passengers.

He's charged with manslaughter, operating under the influence, and unsafe operation.

At the time, state law required a blood draw for any driver in an accident with serious injury or death.

Court documents show officers arranged the blood draw at a hospital even though Manubolu did not consent.

Manubolu's lawyer says the state law shouldn't apply because the crash was in Acadia, federal land.

And he says since the Maine Supreme Court ruled that law unconstitutional earlier this month, it still should not apply to his client.

The judge decide to wait to rule on this issue after learning another blood test taken by the hospital shows Manubolu was drunk.

Walt McKee, Manubolu's Defense Lawyer says, "There is a second blood test that was done and so we are going to litigate the issue whether the government can even use that blood test. Our position is that can't use either blood test. So, the government is going to have to jump through both of those hoops and we are going to challenge them every step of the way."

Police say Manubolu told them he'd been drinking at bars in Bar Harbor before the crash.

Officials say the first test revealed Manubolu's blood alcohol level was .11 over the legal limit of .08.

Manubolu is free on bail and has to wear alcohol and location monitors.