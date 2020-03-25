No prom, no problem: local businesses aim to help kids get their formal

With school buildings closed, many seniors are left wondering what will be left of their final year of high school.

Some business owners in Bangor wanted to make sure that no matter what, seniors would get to participate in an end-of-school tradition.

Prom.

Maine's Department of Education told TV 5 Tuesday, that it's likely kids won't return to school until the fall.

This doesn't mean that seniors won't still graduate.

But it does mean they'll be missing out on several in-school activities with their friends and classmates.

Some local shop owners decided they wanted to give seniors some peace of mind.

Blush Bridal & Formal, Henry's Bridal Boutique and Dream Dress Bridal all in Bangor have banded together to put on a prom.

The group is hoping that schools will eventually be able to throw their own but if not, they are going to make sure these kids get one.

Courtney Wetzel, Owner of Blush Bridal & Formal says, "If the schools cancel prom, i'm going to throw them a prom. I've had so many messages from other professionals in the event industry reach out and say, 'Hey if this happens, if you guys do this, then we're in.'"

Molly Henry, Co-owner of Henry's Bridal Boutique says, "It's a very important night and a very important memory and so many things for the students right now are kind of being taken away from them, these last memories, the last time that they're taking certain classes or doing certain activities and prom is a really big one."

Obviously, there is still a lot up in the air in terms of school and when activities like a prom will be allowed again.

But, these business owners say they'll get these kids a prom.

In the window display at Henry's, they have aligned all of their mannequins six feet apart in support of social distancing.

Store owners say they are doing their best to continue with their customers ahead of big events and postponements of those.

Certainly a glimmer of hope for some of these high school seniors who may be feeling down.