No one injured after Hampden fire Monday night

No one was hurt after a fire broke in Hampden Monday night.

Several departments responded to a house on Main Road South around 9:30 to find smoke and fire coming from the garage area.

Officials say the fire appears to have started in the garage.

We're told everyone made it out of the home safely.

Crews say it was a difficult fire to fight.

"It extend off the garage and went up into the attic space, and then extended across the second floor and crews had a difficult time getting access to it, and once they were able to get access and get the ceilings pulled they were able to make pretty quick work of it," said Jason Lundstrom.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

The State Fire Marshal's Office has been notified.