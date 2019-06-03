No one hurt in domino effect car crash at Central Maine Pride event

Police say no one was seriously injured in a chain-reaction car crash that happened during a pride festival in central Maine.

Police say 69-year-old Charles Brown, of Fairfield, was driving a sport utility vehicle when a malfunction caused it to crash into four parked vehicles at Central Maine Pride in Waterville.

The crash happened just before 2 p.m. Sunday during a celebration of the LBGTQ community in Maine.

One man was slightly injured when the cars slammed together, but no one had to be taken to the hospital.

Charges are not expected from the incident, though the cause is still being investigated.