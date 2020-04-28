No new deaths reported, 17 new cases of COVID-19 in Maine

Tuesday afternoon, Governor Mills is planning to offer more details on her plans for reopening the economy.

She's expected to extend a stay-at-home order that runs through Thursday, based on what she said in Monday's daily CDC briefing.

New numbers from the CDC show 17 new confirmed cases across the state.

That brings the total to 1040 in Maine so far.

The death toll in the state remains 51, unchanged from Monday's report.

585 people have recovered from coronavirus - while 163 have been hospitalized.

Of the 17 new confirmed cases - 7 of them are in Cumberland County.

That remains far and away the most in the state with 466 cases there.

Penobscot County is reporting 2 new confirmed cases - bringing the total to 5.

Tuesday's briefing will take place at 3pm. You can watch on TV5 and online at wabi.tv.