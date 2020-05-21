No new COVID-19 cases at Maine Correctional Center as test results start to come back

So far test results from staff and inmates at Maine Correctional Center in Windham show no new cases of COVID-19.

The Maine Department of Corrections started conducting tests after Tuesday's first positive diagnosis of coronavirus in a prisoner.

The man in his 20s has been put in isolation at the Windham facility.

As a result, 123 inmates and 64 staff have now been tested.

Of those, the DOC has received the results from 148 tests.

All results are negative.

39 inmate tests are pending and expected Thursday.

Staff tests were prioritized given their travel outside the facilities, which could pose a greater risk of spreading COVID-19.

They expect to administer tests to additional staff and inmates Thursday and Friday.

According to Commissioner, Randall Liberty, no correctional officers are currently quarantining as a result of this positive case.